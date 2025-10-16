Equitable Trust Co. Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VEU opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

