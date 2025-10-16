Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

