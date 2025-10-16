Equitable Trust Co. Buys 2,597 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 1.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the first quarter worth about $1,714,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.35. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.Interparfums’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Interparfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

