Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 14,830 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 492.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duncan Hawkesby bought 159,506 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the acquisition, the director owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,775.08. This trade represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 231,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,902. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

REYN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

