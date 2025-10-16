Equitable Trust Co. Sells 569 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 219,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 12.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $124.26 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average is $127.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,827,710.76. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares in the company, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,666,876 shares of company stock valued at $210,819,940. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

