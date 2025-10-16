TD Asset Management Inc Has $64.84 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $64,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 406,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,017,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

