TD Asset Management Inc Has $52.01 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $52,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,998,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,995.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 259,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 247,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,085,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 47.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $148.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.59.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

