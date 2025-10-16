Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 105 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $17,025,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $474.73.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.33.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

