Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 4,722 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

