Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.92.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

