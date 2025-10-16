Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) vs. Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Head to Head Comparison

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) and Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Radio One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media -8.58% -5.65% -3.75% Radio One -38.19% 13.04% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radio One has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $96.40 million 0.29 -$7.45 million ($0.72) -3.20 Radio One $449.67 million 0.14 -$105.39 million ($3.46) -0.39

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Radio One”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Phoenix New Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radio One. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radio One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Phoenix New Media and Radio One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 1 0 0 0 1.00 Radio One 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Radio One shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Radio One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radio One beats Phoenix New Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its website, ifeng.com, provides various interest-based content verticals, such as news, finance, video, automobiles, technology, entertainment, military, real estate, fashion, and sport; and offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides newsfeeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live streaming, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet website; and digital reading applications. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I.) Holding Limited.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

