Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) and XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) Financial Contrast

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sezzle has a beta of 8.7, suggesting that its stock price is 770% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Global has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sezzle and XBP Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 3 3 0 2.50 XBP Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Sezzle presently has a consensus target price of $113.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.85%. Given Sezzle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than XBP Global.

This table compares Sezzle and XBP Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $371.79 million 7.14 $78.52 million $2.92 26.71 XBP Global $142.77 million 0.46 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

Sezzle has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sezzle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Sezzle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of XBP Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and XBP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 28.13% 102.90% 34.75% XBP Global -11.24% N/A -9.62%

Summary

Sezzle beats XBP Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About XBP Global

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

