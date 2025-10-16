Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $22.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

In other news, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,940.50. The trade was a 112.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell William Teubner bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $171,304.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,220 shares in the company, valued at $990,956.40. This trade represents a 20.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Simmons First National by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.93%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

