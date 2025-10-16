Analyzing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Smead Value C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xperi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14% Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75%

Risk & Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $475.22 million 0.66 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -84.56 Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Xperi and Smead Value C”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smead Value C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xperi and Smead Value C, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.56%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Summary

Xperi beats Smead Value C on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Smead Value C

(Get Free Report)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.