Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Critical Review

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lucid Group and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 3 8 2 0 1.92 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.85, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $807.83 million 8.24 -$2.71 billion ($11.50) -1.88 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $1.12 million 4.56 -$5.19 million ($2.02) -0.93

This table compares Lucid Group and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -259.57% -79.40% -26.63% Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -467.57% -27.96% -22.99%

Summary

Lucid Group beats Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

