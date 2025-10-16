Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,932,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 686,685 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 839,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239,534 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 407,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 386,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX opened at $54.73 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

