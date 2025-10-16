Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $247.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.28 and its 200-day moving average is $221.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

