Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 143,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.