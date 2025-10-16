Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 2.40% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZFEB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the first quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Stock Performance

BATS:ZFEB opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

