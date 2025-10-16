Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,702 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $338.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

