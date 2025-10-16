Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,639 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

