Comparing Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $35.78 billion 0.50 -$468.00 million N/A N/A Carlisle Companies $5.00 billion 2.83 $1.31 billion $17.90 18.49

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Carlisle Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carlisle Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Risk & Volatility

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Carlisle Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Carlisle Companies 16.12% 38.16% 15.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jardine Matheson and Carlisle Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 2 4.00 Carlisle Companies 1 4 4 0 2.33

Carlisle Companies has a consensus price target of $403.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Carlisle Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Jardine Matheson on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

