Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.3333.

PMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leede Financial raised Promis Neurosciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Promis Neurosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Promis Neurosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Promis Neurosciences Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Promis Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Promis Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:PMN Free Report ) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the quarter. Allostery Investments LP owned 0.71% of Promis Neurosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMN opened at $0.48 on Friday. Promis Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Promis Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promis Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.