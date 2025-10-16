TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.9167.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $322,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 33.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 80.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:TEL opened at $222.47 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.