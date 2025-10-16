Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

