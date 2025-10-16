FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $481,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 11.8% during the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

