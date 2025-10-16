Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 184.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

