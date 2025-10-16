Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes $276,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

