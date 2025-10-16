Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 194.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.31.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7%

OC opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

