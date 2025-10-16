Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average is $159.43. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

