iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stock Holdings Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,615 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

