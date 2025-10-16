Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $295.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $300.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.