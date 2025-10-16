Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,677 HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $36.05 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HDB. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

