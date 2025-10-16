Courier Capital LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after buying an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,134,000 after buying an additional 1,091,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

