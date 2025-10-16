Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8%

RCL stock opened at $311.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.