Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

