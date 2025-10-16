Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.