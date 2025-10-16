Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $EALT

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,493 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 2.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BATS:EALT opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.