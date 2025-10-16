Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

