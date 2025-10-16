Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.