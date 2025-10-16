Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BOX were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in BOX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in BOX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,886,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in BOX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,070,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,737,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $561,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,454,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,055,129.65. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,138 shares of company stock worth $3,286,521. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

