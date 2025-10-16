Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

