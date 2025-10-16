Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Exelon were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Exelon stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

