O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $102.12 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.12.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

