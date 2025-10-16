322 Shares in Graham Holdings Company $GHC Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GHC stock opened at $963.86 on Thursday. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $770.06 and a 1 year high of $1,200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,098.19 and its 200-day moving average is $992.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

