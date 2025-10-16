Bayforest Capital Ltd Sells 214 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Bayforest Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after buying an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 2.5%

HubSpot stock opened at $445.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.62 and a 200 day moving average of $536.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,936.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.34 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,947,042. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $723.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.