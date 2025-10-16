First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Position Trimmed by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.