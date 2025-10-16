Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VBK stock opened at $305.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $308.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.