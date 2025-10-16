Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sony by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87,649 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 18.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 87.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.