TD Asset Management Inc Has $56.74 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361,082 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $56,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 620.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $1,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,285,726.65. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

